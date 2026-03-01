Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 13:16
    Assembly of Experts to elect Iran's new Supreme Leader

    According to Iran's constitution, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for electing the Supreme Leader, Report informs, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Telegram channel.

    "We are all in mourning, and the tragedy is immense. However, the Iranian people should know that there is no uncertainty in the legal system or constitution regarding this matter, and detailed measures are already in place," reads the statement.

    It was emphasized that the selection of the new leader is the duty of the Assembly of Experts and will be carried out in accordance with Article 111 of the constitution.

