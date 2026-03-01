Jordan ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation support

Jordan's Ambassador to Iran, Ashraf Khasawneh, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the evacuation of his country's diplomatic mission through the Astara border crossing,

Speaking to Report, the ambassador noted, "I love Azerbaijan. Thank you for the conditions created for our evacuation. I hope my next visit to Azerbaijan will be as a tourist."

It was noted that four members of Jordan's diplomatic mission were evacuated via the Astara border checkpoint, with Azerbaijan providing the necessary arrangements for their safe passage.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.