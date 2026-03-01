Rezaee: Iran to continue operations until Khamenei avenged

Iran will continue military operations until the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is avenged, Mohsen Rezaee, member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council and Secretary of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

Rezaee, a former commander of the IRGC, said that the speed and intensity of military operations are increasing.

"After inflicting heavy damage on foreign ships and military bases in the region, troop withdrawals and redeployments have been observed," he noted.

According to Rezaee, the scale of damage to US and Israeli military bases has expanded.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. The attacks killed several senior officials, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.