Latest Beirut strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots, command centers, IDF says

The Israeli Air Force completed a wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah military assets in Beirut a short while ago, the IDF said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

According to the IDF, the strikes hit weapon depots, command centers, and "satellite communications" equipment belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence division.

"Communication sites used by the Hezbollah terror organization as terror infrastructure were struck, which the organization used to carry out terror activities, collect intelligence, and also for propaganda purposes," the IDF says, after Lebanese media reported that the studios of Hezbollah-owned TV news channel Al-Manar were targeted.

Ahead of the strikes, the IDF issued evacuation warnings, "to mitigate harm to civilians," it says.