Azerbaijan ranks among top five buyers of Russian chocolate
Business
- 03 March, 2026
- 13:08
Azerbaijan was among the top five buyers of Russian chocolate last year, importing more than $62 million, according to the Agroexport federal center, Report informs via Interax.
Overall, Russia exported chocolate worth $985 million last year, setting a new historical record. The previous maximum was registered in 2021 at $864 million.
In terms of volume, exports amounted to approximately 224,000 tons, though the dynamics of this indicator were not disclosed.
Kazakhstan was the largest importer, purchasing chocolate worth about $300 million. Belarus followed with $188 million, Uzbekistan with $107 million, and Kyrgyzstan with $77 million.
