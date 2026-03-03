Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan ranks among top five buyers of Russian chocolate

    Business
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:08
    Azerbaijan ranks among top five buyers of Russian chocolate

    Azerbaijan was among the top five buyers of Russian chocolate last year, importing more than $62 million, according to the Agroexport federal center, Report informs via Interax.

    Overall, Russia exported chocolate worth $985 million last year, setting a new historical record. The previous maximum was registered in 2021 at $864 million.

    In terms of volume, exports amounted to approximately 224,000 tons, though the dynamics of this indicator were not disclosed.

    Kazakhstan was the largest importer, purchasing chocolate worth about $300 million. Belarus followed with $188 million, Uzbekistan with $107 million, and Kyrgyzstan with $77 million.

    Azerbaijan chocolate imports Russia
    Azərbaycan ötən il Rusiya şokoladının alıcılarının ilk beşliyinə daxil olub
    Азербайджан в 2025 году вошел в топ-5 покупателей шоколада в России

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed