    Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:00
    Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikes

    Over the past 24 hours, 289 people were admitted to hospitals in Israel following Iranian attacks, Israeli media said, citing the Ministry of Health, Report informs.

    Among the injured, 19 people are in moderate condition.

    Since the start of hostilities on Saturday, a total of 1,050 people have been evacuated to hospitals. Of these, 120 remain in hospitals or emergency departments, while the rest have received medical care and been discharged.

    İsraildə son sutkada İran hücumlarından zərər çəkən 289 nəfər xəstəxanalara çatdırılıb
    Минздрав Израиля: За 24 часа в госпитализированы свыше 280 человек из-за ударов Ирана

