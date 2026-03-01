Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijani FM condoles Iranian FM on Khamenei, civilian deaths

    On March 1, 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The ministers discussed the situation arising from military operations in Iran and military escalation in the region.

    Araghchi provided information on the current developments and measures taken.

    Bayramov expressed deep concern over the tragic intensification of the situation and conveyed condolences regarding the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and innocent civilians.

    Azerbaijani minister voiced hope that military operations would soon cease and that the crisis would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, in line with international law. Bayramov also stressed that Azerbaijan's territory cannot be used by any country against neighboring and friendly Iran.

    The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

