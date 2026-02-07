Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Iran will not negotiate over its missiles: Araghchi

    Region
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 14:30
    Iran will not negotiate over its missiles: Araghchi

    Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran will not negotiate over its missile program, describing it as a purely defensive matter, Report informs via IRNA.

    Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Iran's recent talks with Washington marked "a good starting point," but emphasized that there is still a long way ahead for confidence-building.

    He underlined that the negotiations held a day earlier were indirect and limited exclusively to the nuclear issue.

    "The issue of banning enrichment is not negotiable from Iran's point of view," the foreign minister said, adding that uranium enrichment is Iran's right and must continue.

    "They were not able to eliminate Iran's capabilities in this field even through bombing," he said.

    At the same time, Araghchi said Iran is ready to reach a reliable agreement regarding enrichment.

    Addressing Iran's missile program, Araghchi reiterated, "Neither now nor in the future can negotiations be held over missiles – because this is a defensive issue."

    He also stressed that Iran's nuclear file can only be resolved through negotiations.

    İran XİN başçısı: Raket proqramımız müzakirə olunmayacaq
    Глава МИД Ирана: Ракетная программа страны не будет обсуждаться

