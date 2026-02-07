Two vessels collide in Gulf of Finland waters
- 07 February, 2026
Two vessels traveling in the same direction have collided in the waters of the Gulf of Finland, Russian media said, citing the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Leningrad Region, Report informs.
According to the statement, a tangential collision occurred between the vessels Glyfada and Aeolian Fortune while they were moving on the same course.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and there was no environmental pollution. The collision did not affect the movement of other vessels in the area.
The crews of both ships are currently assessing the damage sustained. Once the assessment is completed, the vessels plan to continue their voyages.
