Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Two vessels collide in Gulf of Finland waters

    Region
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 13:15
    Two vessels collide in Gulf of Finland waters

    Two vessels traveling in the same direction have collided in the waters of the Gulf of Finland, Russian media said, citing the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Leningrad Region, Report informs.

    According to the statement, a tangential collision occurred between the vessels Glyfada and Aeolian Fortune while they were moving on the same course.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and there was no environmental pollution. The collision did not affect the movement of other vessels in the area.

    The crews of both ships are currently assessing the damage sustained. Once the assessment is completed, the vessels plan to continue their voyages.

    Gulf of Finland Russia vessels collision
    Fin körfəzi akvatoriyasında iki gəmi toqquşub
    Два судна столкнулись в акватории Финского залива

    Latest News

    13:57

    Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf region

    Region
    13:41

    Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January

    Business
    13:31
    Photo

    Baku hosts EU Youth Intellectual сompetition

    Foreign policy
    13:15

    Two vessels collide in Gulf of Finland waters

    Region
    12:57

    Explosion at residential building near Bucharest injures two

    Other countries
    12:33

    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss Islamabad explosion

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican

    Religion
    12:13

    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    Business
    11:57

    Azerbaijan sets conditions for pilot building energy efficiency project

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed