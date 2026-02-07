Islamic State affiliate claims resposibility for Islamabad mosque bombing

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    07 February, 2026
    An affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility overnight for a deadly suicide bombing inside a Shiite mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital that killed 31 people and wounded 169 others, as mourners gathered Saturday under tight security at the same mosque for funerals for the victims, Report informs via ABC News.

    Authorities said officers identified the bomber, his facilitators and arrested the mastermind of the attack.

    The regional Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State in Pakistan, claimed responsibility in a statement posted on its Amaq News Agency. It said the attacker opened fire on security guards who tried to stop him at the main gate and detonated his explosive vest after reaching the mosque"s inner gate.

    The Islamic State group suggested it viewed the Pakistani Shiites as legitimate targets, calling them a "human reservoir" that provided recruits to Shiite militias fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

    Friday's mosque bombing was the deadliest in Islamabad since a 2008 suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel that killed 63 people and wounded more than 250. In November, a suicide bomber struck outside a court in the capital, killing 12 people.

