Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in January

In January this year, Azerbaijan imported clothing worth $3.18 million from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.

The figure marks a decrease of 11.9% compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Türkiye's total clothing exports declined by 4.9% year-on-year to $1.341 billion.

Germany was the largest importer of Turkish clothing with purchases totaling $224 million, down 13.6% compared to a year earlier. The Netherlands followed with imports worth $145 million, a decrease of 4.8%, while Spain imported clothing valued at $125 million, posting a slight increase of 0.3%.