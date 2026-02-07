Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in January

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    07 February, 2026
    In January this year, Azerbaijan imported clothing worth $3.18 million from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.

    The figure marks a decrease of 11.9% compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, Türkiye's total clothing exports declined by 4.9% year-on-year to $1.341 billion.

    Germany was the largest importer of Turkish clothing with purchases totaling $224 million, down 13.6% compared to a year earlier. The Netherlands followed with imports worth $145 million, a decrease of 4.8%, while Spain imported clothing valued at $125 million, posting a slight increase of 0.3%.

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən geyim idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 12 % azaldıb

