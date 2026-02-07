Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in January
Business
- 07 February, 2026
- 15:19
In January this year, Azerbaijan imported clothing worth $3.18 million from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.
The figure marks a decrease of 11.9% compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Türkiye's total clothing exports declined by 4.9% year-on-year to $1.341 billion.
Germany was the largest importer of Turkish clothing with purchases totaling $224 million, down 13.6% compared to a year earlier. The Netherlands followed with imports worth $145 million, a decrease of 4.8%, while Spain imported clothing valued at $125 million, posting a slight increase of 0.3%.
