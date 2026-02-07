Azerbaijan cuts spending on grain and legume imports from Türkiye by nearly 10%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Business
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 16:32
    In January this year, Azerbaijan imported grain, legumes, oilseeds, and related products from Türkiye worth $10.675 million.

    According to Report, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, this figure is 9.5% lower compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, Türkiye"s total exports of grain, legumes, oilseeds, and related products fell by 9.3% year on year to $929 billion.

    The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were Iraq with $109 million (down 34.3% year on year), the United States with $62.386 million (up 10%), and Syria with $54.481 million (down 2.8%).

