Azerbaijan cuts spending on grain and legume imports from Türkiye by nearly 10%
- 07 February, 2026
- 16:32
In January this year, Azerbaijan imported grain, legumes, oilseeds, and related products from Türkiye worth $10.675 million.
According to Report, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, this figure is 9.5% lower compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Türkiye"s total exports of grain, legumes, oilseeds, and related products fell by 9.3% year on year to $929 billion.
The largest importers of these products from Türkiye were Iraq with $109 million (down 34.3% year on year), the United States with $62.386 million (up 10%), and Syria with $54.481 million (down 2.8%).
