Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with US
Region
- 07 February, 2026
- 15:02
Iran and the US have agreed to hold a second round of indirect talks, but the date is not set yet, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera, Report informs.
However, he said Tehran and Washington believe it must be held soon.
