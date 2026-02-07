Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with US

    Region
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 15:02
    Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with US

    Iran and the US have agreed to hold a second round of indirect talks, but the date is not set yet, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera, Report informs.

    However, he said Tehran and Washington believe it must be held soon.

    talks Iran US Abbas Araghchi
    Əraqçi: İran və ABŞ yaxın vaxtlarda danışıqların ikinci raundunu keçirməyi planlaşdırır
    Арагчи: Иран и США намерены вскоре провести второй раунд переговоров

    Latest News

    15:19

    Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in January

    Business
    15:02

    Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with US

    Region
    14:54

    Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Poland

    Other countries
    14:36

    Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January

    Business
    14:30

    Iran will not negotiate over its missiles: Araghchi

    Region
    14:22

    Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summer

    Region
    14:03

    EU Ambassador: Covenant of Mayors scheduled in Nakhchivan on February 13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf region

    Region
    13:41

    Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January

    Business
    All News Feed