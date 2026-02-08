Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Pezeshkian: Iran sees 'step forward' in nuclear talks with US

    Region
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 14:51
    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has commented on the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman on Friday, describing the negotiations as a "step forward," Report informs referring to BORNA News.

    In a post on his X account, President Pezeshkian emphasized that diplomacy remains Tehran's core strategy for peacefully resolving disputes.

    He underscored that Iran's nuclear policy is guided by international law and rights enshrined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

    "The Iran-US talks, which were held with the support of friendly governments in the region, were a step forward. Dialogue has always been our strategy for a peaceful resolution [of issues]. Our logic in nuclear matters is the rights enshrined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

    The Iranian nation has always reciprocated respect with respect, but it does not tolerate coercion, Pezeshkian added, highlighting that Iran engages in negotiations from a position of principle and legality.

    "The Iranian nation has always responded to respect with respect, but it will not tolerate the language of force," Pezeshkian stressed.

    Tehran and Washington resumed nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday.

    The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the nuclear talks with the US, said that the talks were a good beginning, adding that the continuation of them depends on the consultations in the capitals.

    Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said the United States had "very good talks" on Iran, and Tehran and Washington will hold the second round of talks next week.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Iran President Donald Trump
    Pezeşkian: İran-ABŞ danışıqları irəliyə doğru addım idi
    Пезешкиан: Ирано-американские переговоры стали шагом вперед

