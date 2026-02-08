Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB

    Region
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 15:23
    Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB

    Russia's Federal Security Service reported nabbing the gunman who attempted to kill a senior Russian Defense Ministry official and a suspected male accomplice, Report informs via TASS.

    A suspected female accomplice of the gunman has fled abroad, the FSB said.

    According to the FSB, Dubai extradited the attacker, Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, who targeted Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, to Russia.

