Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB
Region
- 08 February, 2026
- 15:23
Russia's Federal Security Service reported nabbing the gunman who attempted to kill a senior Russian Defense Ministry official and a suspected male accomplice, Report informs via TASS.
A suspected female accomplice of the gunman has fled abroad, the FSB said.
According to the FSB, Dubai extradited the attacker, Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, who targeted Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, to Russia.
