Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says
Other countries
- 08 February, 2026
- 17:54
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Cuba on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Report informs via Reuters.
The ESMC initially reported a magnitude of 5.9 before downgrading it to 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), the EMSC said.
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says
