Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

    Other countries
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 17:54
    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

    A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Cuba on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ESMC initially reported a magnitude of 5.9 before downgrading it to 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), the EMSC said.

    Cuba earthquake
    Kuba sahillərində 5,5 maqnitudada zəlzələ olub
    У берегов Кубы произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,5

    Latest News

    17:54

    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

    Other countries
    17:29

    Avalanches in Italy kill three off-piste skiers in Winter Olympics regions

    Other countries
    17:03

    Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

    Region
    16:36

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral and regional issues

    Foreign policy
    16:15

    Sudan drone attack kills 24 people, including eight children

    Other countries
    15:50

    Dark matter could be masquerading as black hole at Milky Way's core

    Education and science
    15:23

    Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB

    Region
    15:07

    Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns just days after paper enacts mass layoffs

    Other countries
    14:51

    Pezeshkian: Iran sees 'step forward' in nuclear talks with US

    Region
    All News Feed