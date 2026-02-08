Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns just days after paper enacts mass layoffs

    Other countries
    08 February, 2026
    • 15:07
    Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns just days after paper enacts mass layoffs

    Will Lewis, the embattled CEO and publisher of the Washington Post, has resigned just three days after the storied newspaper laid off about one-third of its staff, Report informs referring to CBS News.

    In a note sent to employees Saturday and shared by them on social media, Lewis wrote that "after two years of transformation, now is the right time for me to step aside."

    "During my tenure, difficult decisions had to be taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day," he wrote.

    Lewis also thanked Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos "for his support and leadership."

    The Post announced in a statement - which did not mention Lewis - that Jeff D'Onofrio would "immediately" take on the role of acting publisher.

    D'Onofrio has been the Post's chief financial officer since June 2025. He was also previously CEO of the social media platform Tumblr.

    "The Washington Post" qəzetinin baş direktoru istefa verib
    Гендиректор The Washington Post подал в отставку

