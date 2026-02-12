Belgium, Azerbaijan mull co-op in port sector
Infrastructure
12 February, 2026
- 20:41
Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont and Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Eldar Salahov have discussed developing cooperation in the port sector, the Belgian Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.
"Ambassador Jdefraipont and Deputy Chief of Mission Sarah Van Buggenhout had a fruitful meeting with Dr Eldar Salahov, Director General of "Baku International Sea Trade Port." They discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in the port sector, a key part of our efforts to develop trade corridors and transportation infrastructures between our two regions," the embassy wrote.
