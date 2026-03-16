Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump expects sharp drop in oil prices after end of war in Middle East

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 21:31
    Trump expects sharp drop in oil prices after end of war in Middle East

    Donald Trump, the President of the United States, said that the war with Iran could end in the near future and that oil prices would sharply decline afterward, Report informs.

    This was reported by Liz Landers, a PBS correspondent covering White House, following a brief phone interview with the American leader.

    According to the journalist, Trump expressed confidence that after the end of the war oil prices would "drop like a rock."

    "I don"t think it will last long," Landers quoted the president as saying in response to a question about the possible timeframe for the end of the conflict.

    Donald Trump Oil prices
    Tramp Yaxın Şərqdə müharibə bitdikdən sonra neft qiymətlərinin kəskin düşəcəyini gözləyir
    Трамп ожидает резкого падения нефтяных цен после окончания войны на Ближнем Востоке

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