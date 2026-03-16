Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on completion of referendum in Kazakhstan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.

"I sincerely congratulate you and, in your person, the brotherly people of Kazakhstan on the successful completion of the referendum on the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The result of the referendum, the adoption of the new Constitution, is a clear expression of the unity and national will of your people, a manifestation of their great faith and trust in you, and an indication of support for the decisive policy you are pursuing for the benefit of Kazakhstan. There is no doubt that this important event, which provides for the modernization of the political system and the improvement of the governance model, will mark the beginning of a new stage in the history of Kazakhstan, contribute to the comprehensive development of your brotherly country, and further strengthen its role and position in the international arena.

I am confident that Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations, the strategic partnership and alliance, based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust and support, and drawing strength from our shared history and the rich spiritual values of our peoples, will continue to develop progressively and strengthen further through our joint efforts.

Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, once again I extend my congratulations to you on this great victory and wish you new successes in your high state activities, and to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity," reads the letter.