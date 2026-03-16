US has hit over 7,000 Iranian targets, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said the US has struck more than 7,000 Iranian targets.

"These have been mostly commercial and military targets," he said Monday ahead of a Kennedy Center board meeting, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump said the US is continuing to strike Iran's manufacturing plants for missiles and drones, as well as its broader defense-industrial base.

"Missiles are trickling in now at very low levels because they don't have too many missiles left," Trump said.

"We achieved a 90% reduction in ballistic missile launches and a 95% reduction in drone attacks. We left the infrastructure in case one day this country needs to be rebuilt. I knew that the countries we are defending would not be there for us," he added, Ynet says.