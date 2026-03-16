Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US has hit over 7,000 Iranian targets, Trump says

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 20:47
    US has hit over 7,000 Iranian targets, Trump says

    US President Donald Trump said the US has struck more than 7,000 Iranian targets.

    "These have been mostly commercial and military targets," he said Monday ahead of a Kennedy Center board meeting, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal.

    Trump said the US is continuing to strike Iran's manufacturing plants for missiles and drones, as well as its broader defense-industrial base.

    "Missiles are trickling in now at very low levels because they don't have too many missiles left," Trump said.

    "We achieved a 90% reduction in ballistic missile launches and a 95% reduction in drone attacks. We left the infrastructure in case one day this country needs to be rebuilt. I knew that the countries we are defending would not be there for us," he added, Ynet says.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp: İranda 7 mindən çox hədəfə zərbə endirilib
    Трамп: С начала операции мы нанесли удары по более 7 тыс. целей в Иране

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