Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Armenia's opposition nominates Kocharyan as candidate for prime minister

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 21:10
    Armenia's opposition nominates Kocharyan as candidate for prime minister

    The Armenia bloc will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections under the leadership of former president of the country Robert Kocharyan.

    As Report informs via Armenian media, this was announced by Anna Grigoryan, an MP from the Armenia faction in the National Assembly.

    The next parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 7, 2026.

    Robert Kocharyan Armenian elections
    Ermənistan müxalifəti baş nazir postuna Köçəryanın namizədliyini irəli sürüb
    Оппозиция Армении выдвинула Кочаряна кандидатом в премьеры Армении

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