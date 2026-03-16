Armenia's opposition nominates Kocharyan as candidate for prime minister
Region
- 16 March, 2026
- 21:10
The Armenia bloc will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections under the leadership of former president of the country Robert Kocharyan.
As Report informs via Armenian media, this was announced by Anna Grigoryan, an MP from the Armenia faction in the National Assembly.
The next parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 7, 2026.
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