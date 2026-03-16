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    Kallas: EU will help Armenia counter external interference in elections

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 21:25
    Kallas: EU will help Armenia counter external interference in elections

    The European Union will send a group to Armenia at Yerevan's request to support countering cyber interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council.

    "The EU will send a hybrid rapid response team to Armenia to help counter threats ahead of the country's elections. Supporting democratic resilience in our region remains of paramount importance. We will not leave Armenia alone in the face of external interference," she noted.

    According to her, democratic countries under pressure can count on Europe's support.

    The next parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 7, 2026.

    Kaja Kallas parliament elections
    Каллас: ЕС поможет Армении противостоять внешнему вмешательству в выборы

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