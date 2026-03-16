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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Zelenskyy to visit United Kingdom tomorrow

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 20:57
    Zelenskyy to visit United Kingdom tomorrow

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United Kingdom tomorrow.

    As Report informs with reference to Sky News, this was confirmed by the Kingdom's Defence Secretary John Healey.

    Earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he would meet with Zelenskyy soon, emphasizing the importance of continuing support for Ukraine.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Zelenski sabah Britaniyaya səfər edəcək
    Зеленский завтра посетит Великобританию

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