Zelenskyy to visit United Kingdom tomorrow
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 20:57
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United Kingdom tomorrow.
As Report informs with reference to Sky News, this was confirmed by the Kingdom's Defence Secretary John Healey.
Earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he would meet with Zelenskyy soon, emphasizing the importance of continuing support for Ukraine.
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