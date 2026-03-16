Iranian missile intercepted over Israeli parliament
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 20:42
Fragments from intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles fell in several areas of Jerusalem in today's attacks, according to the police and rescue services, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
The Fire and Rescue service says a large chunk from an intercepted missile struck a home in East Jerusalem, causing damage.
Other fragments landed near the National Library, not far from the Knesset, and at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City.
One person was lightly hurt after touching a hot missile fragment.
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