Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iranian missile intercepted over Israeli parliament

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 20:42
    Iranian missile intercepted over Israeli parliament

    Fragments from intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles fell in several areas of Jerusalem in today's attacks, according to the police and rescue services, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The Fire and Rescue service says a large chunk from an intercepted missile struck a home in East Jerusalem, causing damage.

    Other fragments landed near the National Library, not far from the Knesset, and at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City.

    One person was lightly hurt after touching a hot missile fragment.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail parlamenti üzərində İran raketi zərərsizləşdirilib
    Над израильским парламентом перехвачена иранская ракета

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