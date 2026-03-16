Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Baghaei: US and Israel tried to plunge Tehran into darkness

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 22:10
    Baghaei: US and Israel tried to plunge Tehran into darkness

    US and Israeli military targeted electrical substations in Tehran, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Explosions were heard in the skies over Tehran. If the substations had gone out of service, the city would have been plunged into darkness," he said.

    However, according to Baghaei, Iranian specialists managed to restore the power supply to the Iranian capital in less than two hours.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran XİN: ABŞ və İsrail Tehrandakı elektrik yarımstansiyalarını hədəf alıb
    Багаи: США и Израиль пытались погрузить Тегеран во тьму

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