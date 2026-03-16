Baghaei: US and Israel tried to plunge Tehran into darkness
Region
- 16 March, 2026
- 22:10
US and Israeli military targeted electrical substations in Tehran, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X, Report informs.
"Explosions were heard in the skies over Tehran. If the substations had gone out of service, the city would have been plunged into darkness," he said.
However, according to Baghaei, Iranian specialists managed to restore the power supply to the Iranian capital in less than two hours.
Latest News
22:50
UN: Risks related to Strait of Hormuz are highOther countries
22:45
Photo
Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan continues to contribute to international efforts in combating IslamophobiaForeign policy
22:23
Photo
Coordination Headquarters convenes for meeting in KhojavandDomestic policy
22:16
Donald Trump criticizes allies for refusing to support USOther countries
22:10
Baghaei: US and Israel tried to plunge Tehran into darknessRegion
21:44
EU countries not to send naval mission to Strait of HormuzOther countries
21:37
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on completion of referendum in KazakhstanForeign policy
21:31
Trump expects sharp drop in oil prices after end of war in Middle EastOther countries
21:25