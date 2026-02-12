Azerbaijan participates in COP31 strategic planning meeting

The first strategic planning meeting within preparation for COP31 has been held in Istanbul, attended by delegations from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Australia, and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator for COP29, Yalchin Rafiyev.

In addition, Mukhtar Babayev, special representative of the president of Azerbaijan for climate change and president of COP29, participated and addressed the opening of the event online.

The event included a preliminary discussion of Türkiye's preparations for COP31, the cooperation mechanism with Australia, which is responsible for the negotiating process for the upcoming conference, and the corresponding strategy for its successful implementation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the plans for the current year of the Belem Mission to 1.5°C member countries (Azerbaijan, Brazil and Türkiye), established following COP30.