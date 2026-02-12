Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan's city of Ordubad included in Islamic World Heritage Tentative List

    Cultural policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 20:53
    Azerbaijan's city of Ordubad included in Islamic World Heritage Tentative List

    Azerbaijan's Ordubad Historical-Architectural Reserve has been included in the Islamic World Heritage Tentative List, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The relevant decision was adopted during the 13th session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), held from February 10 to 13, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    The city of Ordubad, which was declared a historical-architectural reserve in 1977, was previously inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List on October 24, 2001.

