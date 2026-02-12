Shusha Park in Bulgaria to cover around 2 hectares

The planned Shusha Park in the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo will occupy an area of about 2 hectares, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The project was discussed during a meeting between the Committee's Chairman, Anar Guliyev, and Veliko Tarnovo Mayor Daniel Panov. Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Shusha District, also attended the meeting. The parties discussed cooperation prospects in urban development, preservation of historical environments, and the creation of modern public spaces.

Following the meeting, Anar Guliyev visited the site of the future park. The project concept was developed by the Azermemarlayikhe institute, while detailed design work was carried out by the Bulgarian company DAD Studio LTD.

The 1.8-hectare park will be located in the city center and will serve as a modern public space featuring pedestrian zones, leisure areas, an artificial pond, and a musical fountain. Plans include installing a monument to Nizami Ganjavi, a "Shusha" installation, and incorporating the symbol of the kharybulbul in the park's design.