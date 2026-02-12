Georgia proposes ban on importing cars older than six years

The Georgian government has submitted a draft law to parliament that would prohibit the import of vehicles older than six years, Report informs.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the initiative during a government meeting, noting that the measure aims to improve environmental conditions, protect public health, and ensure smoother traffic flow in cities.

According to the Prime Minister, the number of vehicles in Georgia has increased sharply in recent years. While 864,000 vehicles were registered in 2012, the current figure exceeds 2 million.

Kobakhidze emphasized that this growth has contributed both to traffic congestion and a deterioration in environmental quality.

"We believe additional and necessary measures must be taken in this area. For this reason, a draft law banning the import of vehicles older than six years has been submitted to parliament, with limited exceptions. This step is important for the environment, public health, and improving traffic conditions," the prime minister said.