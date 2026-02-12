Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Georgia proposes ban on importing cars older than six years

    Region
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 18:08
    Georgia proposes ban on importing cars older than six years

    The Georgian government has submitted a draft law to parliament that would prohibit the import of vehicles older than six years, Report informs.

    Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the initiative during a government meeting, noting that the measure aims to improve environmental conditions, protect public health, and ensure smoother traffic flow in cities.

    According to the Prime Minister, the number of vehicles in Georgia has increased sharply in recent years. While 864,000 vehicles were registered in 2012, the current figure exceeds 2 million.

    Kobakhidze emphasized that this growth has contributed both to traffic congestion and a deterioration in environmental quality.

    "We believe additional and necessary measures must be taken in this area. For this reason, a draft law banning the import of vehicles older than six years has been submitted to parliament, with limited exceptions. This step is important for the environment, public health, and improving traffic conditions," the prime minister said.

    Georgia cars Irakli Kobakhidze
    Gürcüstan hökuməti 6 ildən köhnə avtomobillərin idxalına qadağa qoyulmasını təklif edir
    В Грузии намерены запретить ввоз автомобилей старше 6 лет

    Latest News

    19:11

    WUF13 to become key platform for setting housing priorities for next decade

    Foreign policy
    18:49
    Photo

    Shusha Park in Bulgaria to cover around 2 hectares

    Infrastructure
    18:08

    Georgia proposes ban on importing cars older than six years

    Region
    17:57

    Envoy: Azerbaijan ready to share experience ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    17:48

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op on 'Karabakh,' 'Akhal-Teke' horses

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    17:35
    Photo

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    17:29

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    All News Feed