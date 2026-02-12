Budapest intends to cooperate with Baku in green energy

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, has met with Tamas Torma, Hungarian Ambassador to the country, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The meeting highlighted the crucial role of the energy sector in developing relations between the two countries, as well as Azerbaijan's contribution to Hungary's energy security and the diversification of its energy sources.

The meeting praised the successful cooperation with MOL Group and MVM Group companies in Azerbaijan's gas supply and oil and gas production sectors.

The officials noted that MVM's participation in the joint venture under the Shafag solar power project contributes to enhancing bilateral ties.

The Hungarian diplomat said his country is interested in collaborating with Azerbaijan in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated areas and green energy.

The discussions covered the implementation of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project, as well as the upcoming 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.