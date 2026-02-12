SOCAR president mulls energy co-op with Israel, US with Betsy Berns Korn

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has met with a delegation led by Betsy Berns Korn, Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Report informs referring to the SOCAR website.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and both the United States and Israel across various sectors, including energy.

It was emphasized that the signing of the "Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America" would make a significant contribution to the development of cooperation in the energy sector.

The parties also exchanged views on projects jointly implemented by SOCAR with US companies.

During the discussion, it was noted that Israel is one of the main export markets for Azerbaijani oil, and SOCAR's projects implemented in Israel were highlighted.

In this context, it was stated that in 2025 SOCAR acquired a 10 percent participating interest in the Tamar gas field, and that SOCAR also obtained licenses to conduct drilling operations in a new area of the Leviathan field together with bp and Israel's NewMed Energy.

Information was provided on SOCAR's transformation from a traditional oil and gas company into an international energy company, as well as on its decarbonization targets, noting that particular importance is attached to sustainability and social responsibility aspects in upstream projects.

The significance of existing energy routes along the Middle Corridor was emphasized, and it was highlighted that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to a total of 16 countries, including 10 member states of the European Union.