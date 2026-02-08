Sudan drone attack kills 24 people, including eight children

A drone attack in Sudan has killed 24 people, including eight children, according to a doctors' group, Report informs via Sky News.

The Sudan Doctors Network said the strike was carried out by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a vehicle carrying displaced families on Saturday.

Among the dead were two infants, and several others were wounded.

It happened close to the city of Rahad, in North Kordofan province, which suffers from a severe medical supplies shortage.

The vehicle had been carrying the displaced families who had fled fighting in the Dubeiker area.

It comes a day after a World Food Program aid convoy was targeted, killing one and wounding several others.

The doctors' group urged the international community and rights organisations to "take immediate action to protect civilians and hold the RSF leadership directly accountable for these violations".

The RSF has been at war against the Sudanese military for control of the country for around three years.

A power struggle between the two led to open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, in 2023.

It has since left at least 40,000 people dead, according to the UN, with more than 14 million forced to flee their homes.

The crisis has fuelled disease outbreaks and pushed parts of the country into famine.