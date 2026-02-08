Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

    Region
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 17:03
    Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

    Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Sudan over a large number of civilian losses as a result of an attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Report informs.

    "We have learned with deep sorrow that numerous civilians lost their lives as a result of an attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a vehicle transporting displaced persons in Sudan's North Kordofan state.

    This attack constitutes a clear and grave violation of international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in conflicts.

    We strongly condemn attacks targeting civilians. We reiterate our call for ensuring safe and uninterrupted passage for civilians and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Sudan Turkiye RSF
    Türkiyə XİN Sudana başsağlığı verib
    МИД Турции выразил соболезнования Судану в связи с гибелью мирных жителей

    Latest News

    17:29

    Avalanches in Italy kill three off-piste skiers in Winter Olympics regions

    Other countries
    17:03

    Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

    Region
    16:36

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral and regional issues

    Foreign policy
    16:15

    Sudan drone attack kills 24 people, including eight children

    Other countries
    15:50

    Dark matter could be masquerading as black hole at Milky Way's core

    Education and science
    15:23

    Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB

    Region
    15:07

    Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns just days after paper enacts mass layoffs

    Other countries
    14:51

    Pezeshkian: Iran sees 'step forward' in nuclear talks with US

    Region
    14:29

    8 killed in gas cylinder explosion in Afghan capital

    Other countries
    All News Feed