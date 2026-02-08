Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Sudan over a large number of civilian losses as a result of an attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Report informs.

"We have learned with deep sorrow that numerous civilians lost their lives as a result of an attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a vehicle transporting displaced persons in Sudan's North Kordofan state.

This attack constitutes a clear and grave violation of international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in conflicts.

We strongly condemn attacks targeting civilians. We reiterate our call for ensuring safe and uninterrupted passage for civilians and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.