    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral and regional issues

    Foreign policy
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 16:36
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral and regional issues

    A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Affairs Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    During the conversation, the ministers discussed cooperation within the framework of bilateral allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, joint efforts in international organizations and multilateral platforms, as well as the regional security situation.

    Additionally, an exchange of views was held on the situation in the Middle East, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

