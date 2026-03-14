Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés: WUF13 outcomes to influence new urban agenda review

    Infrastructure
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:25
    María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés: WUF13 outcomes to influence new urban agenda review

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku will serve as an important platform where world leaders unite to discuss the urban crisis and seek solutions, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), stated during a briefing held within the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    Espinosa noted that the housing crisis is a result of human activity, which means its solution also lies in human hands.

    "As a witness to Azerbaijan's hospitality, its incredible logistical capacity, and the city's rich history and culture, I am confident that WUF13 will be highly successful. The outcomes of the World Urban Forum will also be crucial, as they will contribute to the decennial review of the New Urban Agenda (NUA)," she added.

    María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés World Urban Forum (WUF13) Global Baku Forum UN General Assembly
    Mariya Fernanda Espinosa: "WUF13-ün yekunları Yeni Şəhər Gündəliyinin icmalına təsir edəcək"
    Мария Фернанда Эспиноса: Итоги WUF13 повлияют на обзор Новой городской повестки

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