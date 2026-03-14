Hikmat Hajiyev mulls regional projects with EU special rep

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has discussed regional projects with the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Eduards Stiprais, Report informs.

"We held fruitful discussions with Ambassador Eduard Stiprais, the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, on regional cooperation, particularly focusing on connectivity, as well as the Trans-Caspian and TRIPP projects. Considering Azerbaijan"s full membership in the Central Asia Consultative Council, there are significant opportunities for cooperation within this format," Hajiyev wrote on X.