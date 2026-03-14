Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Hikmat Hajiyev mulls regional projects with EU special rep

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:24
    Hikmat Hajiyev mulls regional projects with EU special rep

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has discussed regional projects with the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Eduards Stiprais, Report informs.

    "We held fruitful discussions with Ambassador Eduard Stiprais, the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, on regional cooperation, particularly focusing on connectivity, as well as the Trans-Caspian and TRIPP projects. Considering Azerbaijan"s full membership in the Central Asia Consultative Council, there are significant opportunities for cooperation within this format," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Eduard Stiprais Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity
    Hikmət Hacıyev Aİ-nin xüsusi nümayəndəsi ilə Trans-Xəzər və TRIPP layihələrini müzakirə edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил со спецпредставителем ЕС региональные проекты

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