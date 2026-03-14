Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Erfan Ali: WUF13 in Baku to showcase governance opportunities

    Foreign policy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:26
    Erfan Ali: WUF13 in Baku to showcase governance opportunities

    The Eastern Europe and Central Asia region lies at the intersection of economic transformations, urban development, and humanitarian processes, Erfan Ali, UN-Habitat expert and Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, stated during a briefing held within the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    The official noted that the opening of UN-Habitat's regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in Istanbul was a timely decision, as the region is currently at the crossroads of economic transformation, urban growth, and humanitarian challenges: "It [new office - ed] allows us to demonstrate urban transformation in the region and highlight our contribution to supporting its countries," Ali said.

    He added that hosting the World Urban Forum (WUF) for the first time in Central Asia and the South Caucasus is an extremely important and timely opportunity to showcase the challenges and opportunities faced by local and regional authorities on a global stage.

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku in May 2026.

    Erfan Ali World Urban Forum (WUF13) Global Baku Forum
    Erfan Ali: "WUF13 şəhər idarəetmə imkanlarının nümayiş etdirilməsi üçün platformaya çevriləcək"
    Эрфан Али: WUF13 станет платформой для демонстрации возможностей городского управления

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