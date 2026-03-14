Four killed in southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 13:11
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, Report informs via Lebanese media outlets.
At least four people were killed as a result of the strike on Taamir Haret Saida in the country's south.
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