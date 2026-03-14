Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Four killed in southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 13:11
    Four killed in southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, Report informs via Lebanese media outlets.

    At least four people were killed as a result of the strike on Taamir Haret Saida in the country's south.

    Escalation in Middle East
    İsrailin hücumları nəticəsində Livanın cənubunda dörd nəfər ölüb
    На юге Ливана в результате израильских атак погибли четыре человека

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