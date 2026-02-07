Armenian soldier hospitalized in Yerevan after group assault
- 07 February, 2026
- 16:50
An Armenian contract serviceman has been hospitalized in critical condition after being subjected to a group assault at a military unit in the capital, Report informs via Armenian media.
The soldier, identified as a 24-year-old contract serviceman, sustained severe injuries, including trauma to the face and eyes. He was taken to a military hospital in Yerevan, where doctors said he was undergoing surgery and was not yet able to provide testimony.
Armenia's Ministry of Defense has not released an official statement regarding the incident.
