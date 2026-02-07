Manchester City identify summer transfer targets

The players Manchester City are looking to sign during the upcoming summer transfer window have been revealed, Report informs via The i Paper.

According to the publication, the Premier League champions are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. The 23-year-old is also reportedly on the transfer radar of Manchester United.

In addition, Manchester City are searching for a right-sided defender. Brentford's Michael Kayode and Feyenoord's Givairo Read are said to be among the candidates being considered.

Manchester City are currently in second place in the English Premier League with 47 points, trailing league leaders Arsenal by six points.