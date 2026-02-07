Manchester City identify summer transfer targets
Football
- 07 February, 2026
- 17:57
The players Manchester City are looking to sign during the upcoming summer transfer window have been revealed, Report informs via The i Paper.
According to the publication, the Premier League champions are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. The 23-year-old is also reportedly on the transfer radar of Manchester United.
In addition, Manchester City are searching for a right-sided defender. Brentford's Michael Kayode and Feyenoord's Givairo Read are said to be among the candidates being considered.
Manchester City are currently in second place in the English Premier League with 47 points, trailing league leaders Arsenal by six points.
Latest News
17:57
Manchester City identify summer transfer targetsFootball
17:51
Venice faces flooding risk as 15 high tides recorded in nine daysOther countries
17:38
Azerbaijan imports $8.79M worth of HVAC systems from TürkiyeBusiness
17:31
At least 12 killed in road accident in northern AfghanistanOther countries
16:50
Armenian soldier hospitalized in Yerevan after group assaultRegion
16:32
Azerbaijan cuts spending on grain and legume imports from Türkiye by nearly 10%Business
16:07
Azerbaijan imports $16.2M worth of electrical products from TürkiyeBusiness
15:49
Islamic State affiliate claims resposibility for Islamabad mosque bombingOther countries
15:32