At least 12 killed in road accident in northern Afghanistan
Other countries
- 07 February, 2026
- 17:31
At least 12 people lost their lives and three others were seriously injured in a traffic accident in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Saturday, local officials said, Report informs via Xinhua.
According to Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for Badakhshan Police, the accident occurred when a passenger vehicle traveling from Faizabad, the provincial capital city, to the district center of Arghanjkhwah veered off the road and fell into a ravine.
The victims included women and children, the official said, adding that the poor conditions of the mountainous road contributed to the crash.
Overloaded vehicles, inadequate road maintenance, and harsh weather often increase the risk of such accidents in the region.
Latest News
17:57
Manchester City identify summer transfer targetsFootball
17:51
Venice faces flooding risk as 15 high tides recorded in nine daysOther countries
17:38
Azerbaijan imports $8.79M worth of HVAC systems from TürkiyeBusiness
17:31
At least 12 killed in road accident in northern AfghanistanOther countries
16:50
Armenian soldier hospitalized in Yerevan after group assaultRegion
16:32
Azerbaijan cuts spending on grain and legume imports from Türkiye by nearly 10%Business
16:07
Azerbaijan imports $16.2M worth of electrical products from TürkiyeBusiness
15:49
Islamic State affiliate claims resposibility for Islamabad mosque bombingOther countries
15:32