Azerbaijan imports $16.2M worth of electrical products from Türkiye

    Business
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 16:07
    In January this year, Azerbaijan imported electrical products worth $16.23 million from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.

    The volume of imports declined by 7.7% compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, Türkiyeəs total exports of electrical products increased by 9.7% year-on-year, reaching $1.34 billion.

    The United Kingdom was the largest importer of Turkish electrical products, purchasing goods worth $131.285 million, up 7.5% compared to a year earlier. Germany followed with imports totaling $108.872 million, an increase of 2.5%, while exports to the United States amounted to $83.015 million, marking a sharp rise of 44.2%.

