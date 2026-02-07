Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan imports $8.79M worth of HVAC systems from Türkiye

    Business
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 17:38
    In January this year, Azerbaijan imported HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems worth $8.792 million from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.

    The volume of imports declined by 8.8% compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, Türkiye's total exports of HVAC systems decreased by 8.9% year-on-year to $536 million.

    Germany was the largest importer of Turkish HVAC systems, with purchases totaling $62.867 million, down 1.4% compared to a year earlier. Italy followed with imports worth $43 million, marking an increase of 10.4%, while the United Kingdom imported systems valued at $35.799 million, a decline of 8.9% year-on-year.

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən havalandırma sistemlərinin idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 9%-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Азербайджан на 8,8% сократил расходы на импорт систем кондиционирования из Турции

