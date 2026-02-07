Azerbaijan imports $8.79M worth of HVAC systems from Türkiye
Business
- 07 February, 2026
- 17:38
In January this year, Azerbaijan imported HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems worth $8.792 million from Türkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Report informs.
The volume of imports declined by 8.8% compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Türkiye's total exports of HVAC systems decreased by 8.9% year-on-year to $536 million.
Germany was the largest importer of Turkish HVAC systems, with purchases totaling $62.867 million, down 1.4% compared to a year earlier. Italy followed with imports worth $43 million, marking an increase of 10.4%, while the United Kingdom imported systems valued at $35.799 million, a decline of 8.9% year-on-year.
Latest News
17:57
Manchester City identify summer transfer targetsFootball
17:51
Venice faces flooding risk as 15 high tides recorded in nine daysOther countries
17:38
Azerbaijan imports $8.79M worth of HVAC systems from TürkiyeBusiness
17:31
At least 12 killed in road accident in northern AfghanistanOther countries
16:50
Armenian soldier hospitalized in Yerevan after group assaultRegion
16:32
Azerbaijan cuts spending on grain and legume imports from Türkiye by nearly 10%Business
16:07
Azerbaijan imports $16.2M worth of electrical products from TürkiyeBusiness
15:49
Islamic State affiliate claims resposibility for Islamabad mosque bombingOther countries
15:32