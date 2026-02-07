Newcastle sees Liverpool star as Sandro Tonali replacement

Liverpool face a major dilemma this summer over whether to sell Curtis Jones after sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle were keeping a close eye on his situation amid doubts over two of their own midfielders, though the Magpies will be far from the Scouser's sole suitors should the Reds decide to cash in, Report informs.

Jones is emerging as one of the more intriguing names to watch ahead of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old Liverpool academy graduate, whose contract at Anfield runs until 2027, has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs amid uncertainty over his long-term future on Merseyside.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Newcastle United maintain a longstanding interest in the six-times capped England international.

The Magpies view Jones as a potential target should key midfielders such as Sandro Tonali, who continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal, or Joelinton depart this summer. Both players face question marks over their futures, with interest from elsewhere in England and across Europe.