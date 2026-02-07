Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Poland
Other countries
- 07 February, 2026
- 14:54
Three people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at an apartment building in the settlement of Karkowo in the Stargard district of Poland.
According to Report, citing Polish media, the injured were taken to hospital. Five people evacuated the building before firefighters arrived, and another 12 residents were evacuated after firefighters reached the scene.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning.
