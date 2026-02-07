Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January

In January this year, turnover recorded through new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.29 billion manats ($1.35 billion), according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

The figure is 13.3% higher compared to the same period last year.

To date, a total of 110,694 new generation cash registers have been installed across Azerbaijan.

The State Tax Service noted that the use of new generation cash registers has contributed to greater transparency in settlements, helped prevent the illegal circulation of goods, and ensured more effective control over turnover.