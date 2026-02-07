Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January
Business
- 07 February, 2026
- 14:36
In January this year, turnover recorded through new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.29 billion manats ($1.35 billion), according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.
The figure is 13.3% higher compared to the same period last year.
To date, a total of 110,694 new generation cash registers have been installed across Azerbaijan.
The State Tax Service noted that the use of new generation cash registers has contributed to greater transparency in settlements, helped prevent the illegal circulation of goods, and ensured more effective control over turnover.
Latest News
15:19
Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in JanuaryBusiness
15:02
Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with USRegion
14:54
Three injured as explosion hits residential building in PolandOther countries
14:36
Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in JanuaryBusiness
14:30
Iran will not negotiate over its missiles: AraghchiRegion
14:22
Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summerRegion
14:03
EU Ambassador: Covenant of Mayors scheduled in Nakhchivan on February 13Foreign policy
13:57
Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf regionRegion
13:41