Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January

    Business
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 14:36
    Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January

    In January this year, turnover recorded through new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.29 billion manats ($1.35 billion), according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

    The figure is 13.3% higher compared to the same period last year.

    To date, a total of 110,694 new generation cash registers have been installed across Azerbaijan.

    The State Tax Service noted that the use of new generation cash registers has contributed to greater transparency in settlements, helped prevent the illegal circulation of goods, and ensured more effective control over turnover.

    cash registers Azerbaijan State Tax Service
    Azərbaycanda yeni nəsil kassa aparatları ilə dövriyyə 13 %-dən çox artıb
    Оборот ККА нового поколения в Азербайджане вырос на 13,3%

    Latest News

    15:19

    Azerbaijan imports $3.18M worth of clothing from Türkiye in January

    Business
    15:02

    Iran's FM says no date set for second round of indirect talks with US

    Region
    14:54

    Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Poland

    Other countries
    14:36

    Turnover via new generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises in January

    Business
    14:30

    Iran will not negotiate over its missiles: Araghchi

    Region
    14:22

    Zelenskyy: US wants war in Ukraine to end by summer

    Region
    14:03

    EU Ambassador: Covenant of Mayors scheduled in Nakhchivan on February 13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Araghci warns of retaliation against US bases in Persian Gulf region

    Region
    13:41

    Azerbaijan imports $256,000 worth of leather goods from Türkiye in January

    Business
    All News Feed