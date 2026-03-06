Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 23:01
Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the recent drone attacks by Iran on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to Report, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists that the letter, sent by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, details the drone strike incident and is being circulated among members of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.
Latest News
23:34
Iranian military claims strike on US aircraft carrier USS Abraham LincolnRegion
23:20
US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeksOther countries
23:15
Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency strongly condemns information provocationMedia
23:01
Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
22:57
UN expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:51
Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'Foreign policy
22:45
Željka Cvijanović expresses support for Azerbaijan over Iranian attacksForeign policy
22:39
UN signals readiness to aid civilians in IranOther countries
22:31