Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the recent drone attacks by Iran on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    According to Report, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists that the letter, sent by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, details the drone strike incident and is being circulated among members of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

    Ceyhun Bayramov İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu ilə bağlı BMT Baş katibinə məktub ünvanlayıb
    Глава МИД Азербайджана направил генсеку ООН письмо в связи с атакой Ирана на Нахчыван

