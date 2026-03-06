Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:57
    UN expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the recent drone attacks by Iran on Azerbaijan, especially injuries to civilians and damage to civil infrastructure.

    According to Report's US bureau, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric made the statement during the organization's daily briefing. "The Secretary-General wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," he said.

    Dujarric noted that Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General detailing the drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The document has been circulated among members of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

    The spokesperson also recalled that discussions on the incident were held yesterday between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran.

    BMT baş katibinin sözçüsü: İranın Azərbaycana hücumundan narahatıq
    Представитель генсека ООН: Мы обеспокоены атакой Ирана на Азербайджан

