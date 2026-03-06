Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:51
    Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, views the upcoming visit to Baku as another opportunity to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    According to Report, in her letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan, Cvijanović said she looks forward to her upcoming visit to Baku.

    "I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku and to our meeting once again, which I see as another opportunity to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between our two peoples.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

    Željka Cvijanović Azerbaijan visit
    Jelka Tsviyanoviç: Bakıya qarşıdan gələn səfərimi səbirsizliklə gözləyirəm
    Желька Цвиянович: С нетерпением жду предстоящего визита в Баку

