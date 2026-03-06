Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 22:51
Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, views the upcoming visit to Baku as another opportunity to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
According to Report, in her letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan, Cvijanović said she looks forward to her upcoming visit to Baku.
"I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku and to our meeting once again, which I see as another opportunity to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between our two peoples.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.
Latest News
23:34
Iranian military claims strike on US aircraft carrier USS Abraham LincolnRegion
23:20
US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeksOther countries
23:15
Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency strongly condemns information provocationMedia
23:01
Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
22:57
UN expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:51
Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'Foreign policy
22:45
Željka Cvijanović expresses support for Azerbaijan over Iranian attacksForeign policy
22:39
UN signals readiness to aid civilians in IranOther countries
22:31